Davis Regional Medical Center Introduces 3D Mammography

Davis Regional Medical Center now offers three-dimensional (3D) mammography for breast cancer screening. Breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) helps detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.

Breast tomosynthesis produces a three-dimensional view of the breast tissue that helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 3D mammography can increase detection of invasive breast cancers by up to 40% (over traditional 2D mammography).

During a 3D mammography exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. These images are then used to produce a series of 1-millimeter (1/32 of an inch) sections that can be viewed as a 3D reconstruction of the breast.

“Breast cancer screening with tomosynthesis enhances visibility, which can decrease the need for additional images and reduce ‘call backs’ and anxiety over false alarms,” said Michael Kepley, MD, chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Davis Regional Medical Center. “3D mammography is especially helpful for screening dense breasts, since the tissue can be viewed in paper-thin slices.”

