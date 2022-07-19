Davis Regional Medical Center begins work to become a specialty hospital

As Davis Regional Medical Center enters its second century, it will transition operations to be a specialty hospital providing inpatient behavioral health services. The need for behavioral health services in North Carolina and across the country is at an all-time high, and Davis will support access for the people who need this specialized care.

Acute inpatient, emergency room, cardiac catheterization, obstetrics, and surgical services will be maintained at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

“The hospitals share a commitment to serve Iredell County and the greater surrounding area,” said Clyde Wood, CEO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center. “This realignment builds on the services where each hospital excels. We have an outstanding medical staff and compassionate employees across the two facilities and we appreciate their commitment to deliver quality care for patients each day.”

Wood stressed that work will be done to align and reconfigure resources between Lake Norman and Davis to retain employees and deliver care to the community. Job fairs will be held to meet with employees and share opportunities.

Work to make the realignment will begin immediately and will take some time as the hospital works with the state and other licensing agencies. The goal is to complete the transition later this year.