Davis Regional Medical Center administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers

With 2020 being deemed the “Year of the Nurse”, on Tuesday, Davis Regional began to administer the first of the allotment of 200 Moderna vaccines. Vaccinations began shortly after noon with selected individuals and will be given the remainder of the week for scheduled health care workers per the established priorities from the North Carolina Department of Health.
“How do you sum up the last nine months?” said Crystal Levan, ICU Nurse as she was among the first ICU nurses at Davis Regional Medical Center to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Joining her with great cheers, social distance and anticipation was fellow ICU nurse Holly Delargy and ICU & cath lab director Teressa Martin.
DeLargy and Levan celebrated their dedication and willingness with each other as this milestone made is not one, but two people to kickstart the commitment to science to end this global pandemic. Levan said, “ I love my job. As hard as the last nine months have been with the unknown. it is phenomenal to be here today. We have been waiting for this moment and today it is here.”
DeLargy followed up behind her with a phrase she coined from the beginning of the pandemic and said “If you can’t do great things, do small things in a great way.”
The Moderna vaccine is a two- dose series vaccine separated by a 28-day period. The vaccine is administered as an Intramuscular injection in the deltoid muscle. It will take time to distribute the vaccine to a significant part of the population, so until then, it’s critical to follow safe practices including wearing a mask in public, staying six feet away from others and frequently washing your hands.
For more Information about the particular vaccine visit the CDC Vaccine and Immunization website. Although Davis does not plan to make the vaccine mandatory, officials anticipate many of its health care workers will choose to be vaccinated. They are focused on educating employees about the vaccine, including sharing information about safety, efficacy and side effects.
Since March 11 2020, the pandemic has taken a large toll on the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of frontline workers across the country and the world. DeLargy said that “nurses have swam against the current and jumped full force into caring for every patient no matter the worldly pushback.”
CEO, Josh Snow said to all frontline workers, “Thank you for everything that you are doing to care for patients during these unprecedented and challenging times. Your safety and the safety of patients is our continuous goal & highest priority.”