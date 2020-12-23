Davis Regional Medical Center administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers

With 2020 being deemed the “Year of the Nurse”, on Tuesday, Davis Regional began to administer the first of the allotment of 200 Moderna vaccines. Vaccinations began shortly after noon with selected individuals and will be given the remainder of the week for scheduled health care workers per the established priorities from the North Carolina Department of Health.

“How do you sum up the last nine months?” said Crystal Levan, ICU Nurse as she was among the first ICU nurses at Davis Regional Medical Center to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Joining her with great cheers, social distance and anticipation was fellow ICU nurse Holly Delargy and ICU & cath lab director Teressa Martin.

DeLargy and Levan celebrated their dedication and willingness with each other as this milestone made is not one, but two people to kickstart the commitment to science to end this global pandemic. Levan said, “ I love my job. As hard as the last nine months have been with the unknown. it is phenomenal to be here today. We have been waiting for this moment and today it is here.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeLargy followed up behind her with a phrase she coined from the beginning of the pandemic and said “If you can’t do great things, do small things in a great way.”