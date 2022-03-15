 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis Regional CNA recognized with Helping Hands Award
Davis Regional CNA recognized with Helping Hands Award

  • Updated
IMG-2959 (1).jpg

Pictured are Rose Brandau, CNO, Sherri Meredith and Clyde Wood, network chief executive officer. 

A certified nursing assistant at Davis Regional Medical Center has been recognized with the Helping Hands Award.

Sherri Meredith, CNA, Medical Surgical Unit, was presented the Helping Hands Award by Chief Nursing Officer Rose Brandau and Clyde Wood, network chief executive officer, along with the teammates in her unit. The award is recognition for the efforts of extraordinary certified nursing assistants.

The Helping Hands award is presented with a framed certificate, bouquet of flowers and a stone sculpture of two open hands, representing all the love and dedication that flow through them.

This award, created by Brandau, comes from the history of the nurse aide dating back to World War I, when nurse aide jobs were first established. The American Red Cross launched a program called the Volunteer Nurses’ Aide Service, which allowed trained young women to assist nurses with wounded soldiers. This same program was reinstated again during World War II when more than 12,000 nurse aides volunteered at military hospitals. In 1987, Congress passed the Omnibus Reconciliation Act, which set standards for certified nursing assistant training, education and requirements. This act drastically changed the field of assistant nursing as there was no prior formal certification or training required.

Davis Regional Medical Center recognizes and appreciates all the hard work its certified nursing assistants do to make a difference for their patients and their fellow nursing teammates.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. With more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services. The hospital is located at I-40, Exit 154, east of Statesville. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

