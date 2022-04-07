 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis Medical Group welcomes nurse practitioner

Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesville practice.

Gregory, a Mooresville native, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. Her medical education includes a diploma in nursing from Mitchell Community College in Statesville, a Bachelor of Nursing from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and a Master of Science in Nursing from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.

She enjoys building rapport and long-lasting relationships with her patients as a healthcare provider. Her main focuses are on preventative care, monitoring long-term health, health promotion and assisting physicians with any issues that might arise. Gregory is proud to be joining the community and welcomes the opportunity to care for you on your healthcare journey.

Gregory is accepting new patients. For more information, visit DavisMedicalGroup.com. To schedule an appointment, call 704-838-7080. Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue is located at 1217 Davie Ave., Statesville.

