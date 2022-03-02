Davis Medical Group welcomes nurse practitioner

Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek welcomes Leslie Nakhle, MSN, FNP-C.

Nurse practitioner Leslie Nakhle is a board-certified family nurse practitioner and passionate about women’s health. Her medical education includes a diploma in nursing from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She is a member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, a member of the American Nurses Association and an active participant of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative of North Carolina.

Nakhle, MSN, FNP-C is accepting new patients. For more information, visit DavisMedicalGroup.com. You may call 704-978-2820 to schedule an appointment. Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek is located at 1446 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville.