Davis Medical Group welcomes Drs. Timothy Leone and Jeff Neal

Davis Medical Group recently welcomed two new doctors.
Dr. Timothy Leone is a board-certified general surgeon with years of clinical experience and knowledge to provide comprehensive surgical care. As a doctor of osteopathic medicine, he specializes in robotic, laparoscopic, and open surgery, including biliary, colorectal, digestive, endocrine, and hernia procedures. He is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Association, and has extensive experience in robotic procedures and surgical cases.
Leone is accepting new patients. For more information, visit: DavisMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-4968 to schedule an appointment. Davis Medical Group, General Surgery Statesville is located at 1414 Fern Creek Drive in Statesville.
Dr. Jeff Neal is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiology and internal medicine from the American Osteopathic Association Board of Internal Medicine. He serves as a society member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Osteopathic Internists.
As a doctor of pharmacy, Neal attended the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, Virginia, undergraduate then gained a doctorate of pharmacy at the Medical College of Virginia pharmacy school, in Richmond, Virginia. After practicing pharmacy for five years, he then enrolled at the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine at Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Following medical school, Neal served as a resident in internal medicine at the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia.
Neal is accepting new patients. For more information, visit: DavisMedicalGroup.com or call 704-878-2058 to schedule an appointment. Davis Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Statesville is located at 1414 Fern Creek Drive in Statesville.