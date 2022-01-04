Davis Medical Group welcomes doctor

A board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a fellow in the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Wade received her medical education from St. Matthew’s University, Cayman Islands, British West Indies, a Master’s of Business Administration in health care management from Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.