Davis Medical Group welcomes doctor

Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek welcomes Dr. Jamila Wade.
A board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a fellow in the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Wade received her medical education from St. Matthew’s University, Cayman Islands, British West Indies, a Master’s of Business Administration in health care management from Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.
Wade is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-978-2820. To learn more about Davis Medical Group, visit davismedicalgroup.com.
Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek is at 1446 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville.