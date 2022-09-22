Davis Lectures Series to feature Dr. Jonathan Walton Oct. 2

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the distinguished Davis Lectures Series is returning this fall with Dr. Jonathan Lee Walton, dean of the divinity school at Wake Forest University, as the guest lecturer. Limited to one night, Walton will speak Oct. 2, at Grace Baptist Church in Statesville, beginning at 7 p.m.

His topic for the combination study, lecture and dialogue is “The Misery of Merit”, based on the story in the Gospel of Luke that tells of Jesus calling the first disciples. Walton also will preach at the 10 a.m. worship service. Both events are open to the public.

“We are very excited to be able to host a Davis Lectures this year and especially to have Dr. Walton as our guest lecturer,” said Dr. Steve Shoemaker, pastor of Grace Baptist. “We were hoping to feature him for the 2020 Davis Lectures and are looking forward to providing the community an opportunity to hear Dr. Walton in person. He is an outstanding speaker and theologian whose topics are always extremely thought-provoking.”

Trained as a social ethicist focusing on evangelical Christianity, Walton’s work and insights have been featured in national and international news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Time magazine, ESPN and the BBC. His latest book, “A Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in Its World for Our World” (Westminster John Knox Press), explores the Bible from the perspective of the most vulnerable and violated characters. Its aim is to underscore a tradition of Christian witness that privileges radical inclusion and social justice.

He also is the author of “Watch This! The Ethics and Aesthetics of Black Televangelism” (New York University Press). “Watch This!” examines the impact of evangelical religious broadcasting on African American religious and political thought.

Walton earned his doctor of philosophy and master of divinity degrees from Princeton Theological Seminary. He served as the Plummer Professor of Christian Morals and Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church at Harvard University before his appointment at Wake Forest. Along with serving as the dean of the school of divinity, Walton also occupies the Presidential Chair in Religion & Society and is the inaugural dean of Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University.

Walton is married to Cecily Cline, a children’s book author, and they are the parents of three children — Zora Neale, Elijah Mays and Baldwin Cline.

Grace Baptist started the Davis Lectures series 20 years ago to offer the community a concentrated study of Scripture that includes current topics, serious inquiry and honest dialogue. In 2002, Dr. Richard T. Davis, a retired minister and chaplain from Durham, led the first series. In honor of his efforts and commitment to the endeavor, the congregation named the series for him and his wife — the Richard and Barbara Davis Lectures Series.

Grace Baptist, at 719 Club Drive, was organized in 1970 as a unique expression of church within the Southern Baptist Convention. The church withdrew from the Southern Baptist Convention in 1983 and is now aligned with the Alliance of Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America, and the Association of Welcoming & Affirming Baptists.

For information, email gracestatesville@gmail.com or go to gracestatesville.org.