Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers have broad impact on Iredell County

I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthier, better place to live and gratitude for patients who choose our hospital for their care.

The impact of our hospitals adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Last year, patients received the medical care they needed through more than 329,000 interactions with our hospital and physician clinics as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care.

The hospital has supported more than 1,000 COVID inpatients since March 2020 while sustaining our other services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, our team administered monoclonal antibody treatments to more than 590 outpatients helping them avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.

Employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support more than 52,000 emergency department visits, more than 7,000 inpatients and more than 13,000 surgeries. Over 255,000 outpatients received care across Davis Medical Group and Lake Norman Medical Group physician clinics, and endoscopy, imaging, pain management, rehabilitation and wound healing centers. We also delivered joy to local families as more than 1,200 babies were born.

Beyond clinical care, the Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are major employers and regularly invest resources to expand and enhance the services available locally.

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers continue to invest medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. These include capital improvements totaling more than $3.1 million including new telemetry monitoring equipment and new diagnostic imaging services (radiographic fluoroscopy and 3D mammography) and reopening of senior adult behavioral health beds to accommodate the need for services for our aging population at Davis Regional, and new cardiovascular equipment (echocardiogram ultrasound and intravascular lithotripsy) and major main floor facility upgrades at Lake Norman Regional. Access has been enhanced with the opening of clinics and the recruitment of specialists which means more specialty care is offered here locally.

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers also give back to the broader Iredell County region. In the last year, our hospitals provided more than $53 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $6.4 million paid in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services. We are pleased to provide more than $19 million in dollars spent locally. The hospitals’ payroll of more than $87 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services, making the economy healthier as well.

Each of these initiatives and investments helps make Iredell County healthier and better for all. We are honored to help Iredell County and the greater area thrive and are extremely proud of our hospital’s $169.8 million community impact in 2021.

Clyde Wood is the network CEO for Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical centers.