Darrell Harwood to perform at Friday After 5 concert

Downtown Statesville Development Corp., in partnership with The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, will present Darrell Harwood on Friday. Harwood will take the stage to perform at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.

Harwood and his four-piece band, the CWB, is based in China Grove. This up-tempo show consists of country hits from yesterday and today. Harwood brings his craft of belting out hit after hit, along with the guys of the CWB, making this a much-desired country music act touring the Southeast. The band, formed in 2009, has opened for national acts such as Sam Hunt, Jason Michael Carroll, Easton Corbin, Colt Ford, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence, Trent Tomlinson, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown and more.

The 2021 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles.

