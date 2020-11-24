DAR presents check, household items to veterans transitional home

The Daughters of the American Revolution Fort Dobbs Chapter presented a check and household items, food, snacks, sugar, coffee, etc., to Heroes House, a transitional home for military veterans.

Gail Smith, project chair and Marilyn Armlin, assistant project chair, visited the house and presented the check to Michelle Knapp, finance officer. Kevin Tatum, a resident of Heroes House, was on hand to receive the supplies.

The house has five transitional veterans and one live-in veteran. The house is at 1208 Wilson Lee Blvd. The Veterans Transitional Housing Program partnered with Iredell-Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation and Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council in 2016.

For more information about Heroes House or where to donate, go to website Fifthstreetministries.com.