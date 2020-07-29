DAR presents books to Iredell Library for historical section

The DAR recently presented five books to the Iredell County Public Library for its historical section.
The books presented are: "George Washington’s Barbados Diary 1751-1752," editors Alicia K. Anderson and Lynn A. Price; "Revolution on the Hudson" by George C. Daughan; "The Martyr and the Traitor: Nathan Hale, Moses Dunbar, and the American Revolution" by Virginia DeJohn Anderson; "Jefferson and the Virginians: Democracy, Constitutions, and Empire" by Peter C. Onuf; and "Confounding Father: Thomas Jefferson’s Image In His Own Time," by Robert M. S. McDonald.
Laurel Eason, DAR librarian, and Lisa McBane, DAR regent, presented the books to Julie Moore, library director.
