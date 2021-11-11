Members of the Daughters of American Revolution, above, participated in a recognition ceremony for veterans held at West Iredell High School. The members coordinated veterans signing in and gave them a thank you card for their service. Rada Spence, right, DAR coordinator, pins an American flag pin on Army veteran Roger Campbell.
DAR honors veterans at West Iredell ceremony
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a t…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.