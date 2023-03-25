DAR Fort Dobbs Chapter celebrates spring with Rus Miller, master gardener in Iredell County. He went over plants for Piedmont area and plants to avoid that are invasive. He stressed planting for color all year long, and most important, to read the tag on plants to know where to plant based on sunny or shade. The chapter will also host its annual card game party in the lower level of First Presbyterian Church, 125 Meeting St., Statesville, from 1-4 p.m. on April 1. Tickets are $10 at the door. Refreshments will be served and there will be a silent auction of baked goods. Bring games and cards.