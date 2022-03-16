Dani Kerr to share music, inspirational story at next Music Speaks program

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the March Music Speaks event featuring Dani Kerr.
The event will be held on March 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend. Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus.
A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.
Kerr wants to pick up where Janis Joplin, her biggest inspiration, left off.
“She didn’t get to finish,” Kerr says. “My motto is, I’m gonna bring Southern rock back into play, try to keep that flame alive, keep it lit, keep it going forever.”
Audiences often say her voice sounds a lot like Joplin's, when she sings classics like “Bobby McGee” and “Mercedes Benz.” Other early influencers were Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, Marshall Tucker Band, Stevie Nicks and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Kerr said she knows her voice is the most compelling aspect of her artistry. People often tell her they’re emotionally engaged by its earthy, raspy quality.
“My voice is not technically perfect, nothing like that,” she says, “But I feel like it’s soulful, I can do soft or I can do rock, it’s just very diverse in that way. I’ve been overwhelmed by how people respond.”
The 19-year-old Statesville native got her first guitar at age 6, but didn’t have a proper instructor, so she taught herself how to play and sing. It was far from the only obstacle she faced.
When she was born, the roof of her mouth was missing, requiring seven surgeries to correct. She couldn’t hear or talk normally for years because her ears were blocked. She worked hard at speech therapy, but was teased relentlessly by “mean girls” in middle school.
“It kind of hampered my confidence when I was young,” she says, “But it didn’t stop me from singing, I was just scared to do it in front of people, even my family.”
At one low point, Kerr backed out of a school talent show because of debilitating stage fright. At 16, working at her aunt’s restaurant, she finally garnered the courage to step onto a karaoke stage.
“It was like throwing myself out on a limb, which has pretty much been my career so far. Just throwing myself out to the world, and see what happens.”
The audience’s enthusiastic reception sparked new determination in Kerr. “Being up there and having people clapping afterwards, that’s when I knew I wanted to do it, all the time. My whole life I’ve kind of been the underdog. I knew I had to put in the work, I had to prove myself.” As a teenager, Kerr faced more personal woes. She was homeless the last couple years of high school, and lived mostly in her car with an abusive boyfriend.
She decided to use the fear and pain in her music.
“It gave me a lot of strength and power, having to go through that. It fueled a lot of drive in me, for sure, like how can I get out of that situation. It just gave me a drive that some people may not ever have because they’ve not had to fight through the things I’ve been through. I think that’s really helped my music. I feel thankful for all of it.”
This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate. Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.
The event will take place each month at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.