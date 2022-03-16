Dani Kerr to share music, inspirational story at next Music Speaks program

The audience’s enthusiastic reception sparked new determination in Kerr. “Being up there and having people clapping afterwards, that’s when I knew I wanted to do it, all the time. My whole life I’ve kind of been the underdog. I knew I had to put in the work, I had to prove myself.” As a teenager, Kerr faced more personal woes. She was homeless the last couple years of high school, and lived mostly in her car with an abusive boyfriend.

She decided to use the fear and pain in her music.

“It gave me a lot of strength and power, having to go through that. It fueled a lot of drive in me, for sure, like how can I get out of that situation. It just gave me a drive that some people may not ever have because they’ve not had to fight through the things I’ve been through. I think that’s really helped my music. I feel thankful for all of it.”

