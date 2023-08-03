The 2023 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series continues in Downtown Statesville on Friday with the soulful southern rock sounds of Dani Kerr & the Skeleton Krew. Kerr was recently featured on “America’s Got Talent” and blew the judges and audience away with her talent. She will be returning for the live shows this fall, so don’t miss your chance to see her live with the amazing Skeleton Krew!
Dani Kerr & the Skeleton Krew is an electric, high-energy group that creates a unique blend of soul-powered southern rock-and-roll. The Krew will take you on a nostalgic ride of raw music influenced from southern rock, hard rock, soul, blues, funk and jazz. This show leaves you with that feel-good feeling that you just can’t get enough of. If you are a fan of the ‘70s and the surrounding eras, you don’t want to miss out on this band.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock and roll, you’ll hear something you will enjoy dancing and singing along to.
People are also reading…
The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water, and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages or coolers are allowed.
Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.
Southern Distilling Company is the hospitality tent sponsor this year. In addition to sampling their bourbons, they will be serving their signature cocktails: Salt & Honey Old Fashioned and the Statesville Slipper Bourbon Mai Tai.
Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring their well-loved Clocktower IPA, Center Street Ale, Blue’sberry Ale, Angry Brunette Black Ale, Mouthy Blonde Ale, and Cranberry-Apple Seltzer.
Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop, Wilson’s Weenie Wagon, The Truk Food Truck and Waffle Chick will be serving food, sweets, water and soft drinks.
Mark your calendars and make sure you don’t miss the last concert of the season:
Sept.1: Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band with REO/Survivor & Co. This concert starts at 5:30 p.m.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these valued sponsors:
Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Company, Accellacare, DENSO, Allen Tate Realtors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, AFC Urgent Care, Hilton Garden Inn, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, Sound Check Live, HunkaJunk Hauling, city of Statesville, Iredell Free News, Homerun Markets and WAME Radio 92.9.
Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. The partners at Mitchell Community College invite guests to park in the various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.
For more information about the 2023 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville Development Corporation at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/.