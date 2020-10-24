DANCING THROUGH LIFE: Scott Heidlebaugh hasn't surrendered his fate to ALS

Mooresville is likely his last stop. He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) two years ago. The Heidlebaughs moved to Troutman, then their current home in 2018 to be closer to their daughter, Heather, and her family.

On any given day, Heidlebaugh is one of 1,600 patients under the care of the not-for-profit HPCCR (www.hpccr.org). No two patients are alike. The beauty of hospice is that its medical staff, social workers, chaplains and volunteers try to fulfill each patient’s yearning. Hence The Legacy Project. HPCCR’s Christy Gaskill, Kyle Kleiman, Gina Hodges, Bobbie Hampton and chaplain Rick Felts are all pitching in. They are sifting through boxes, digitizing photos, organizing and labeling material, putting it in chronological order and preserving it in binders (and on CDs). They’ve gone through seven boxes so far. “There’s a whole lot more,” Gaskill notes.

“It’s given him purpose, fun, enjoyment,” says Rachelle Heidlebaugh. Lest anyone think her husband has surrendered to his fate, she adds, “We’re still dancing through life.”

Says Gaskill, who manages HPCCR volunteers for the Lake Norman area, “It shows that he’s not done moving forward, pushing forward for the things he believes in.”