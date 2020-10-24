DANCING THROUGH LIFE: Scott Heidlebaugh hasn't surrendered his fate to ALS

Scott Heidlebaugh’s great adventure isn’t over yet.
At age 57, his travels around the world are a thing of the past. Stricken with Lou Gehrig’s disease, he is confined to his Mooresville home, on a ventilator, unable to use his arms, hands or legs. His wife, Rachelle, cares for him with the help of hospice. She says all he can do is breathe, talk, think and love. That love extends, even now, to life.
Scott’s days as an entrepreneur are behind him, too — underwater photography, real estate, a restaurant, window cleaning, mortgage lending, satellite dishes. “I’ve never done a job I didn’t want to do,” he says. He’s still dabbling in renewable energy, but not much. “I’m sidelined right now,” he says.
But do not shed a tear for Scott Heidlebaugh.
Along the way, he filled boxes (and boxes) with photos, writings, even old pay stubs. Together, the material tells the story of his life. It’s the sort of treasure trove that gathers dust in the attic, then eventually gets tossed in the dumpster. But considering the sort of unconventional guy we’re talking about here, why shouldn’t this story have an unconventional ending? Staff and volunteers from Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR) are comforting Heidlebaugh in every way possible. That includes organizing these boxes full of memories so that his two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews — and everyone who’s ever dreamed of living life as an adventure — will know the story long after he’s gone.
The hospice folks are calling it The Legacy Project. With each photo digitized and each curio preserved in a binder, Heidlebaugh is finding one last measure of peace. He’ll leave this earth knowing his journey will endure. In a raspy voice that not even a neurological disease can silence, he says, “This is of indescribable value to me.”
A native of McComb, Ohio, Scott graduated from Ohio State University in 1986. After college, most of us go to work, then spread our wings decades later. But losing several friends to untimely deaths helped lead Scott to hear a different drummer. Live now, work later.
Scott spent 5 1/2 years traveling the world with what he describes as “a jubilant, hopeful expectation” about the places he’d go and people he’d meet. He backpacked throughout Europe (Eurail Passes rock). He visited Sweden and Turkey. At various times in his life, he lived in Maui, Hawaii (he taught scuba diving and took underwater pictures); Istanbul, Turkey (it took him 11 days to hitchhike there from Germany); Budapest, Hungary; Bridgeport, W.Va. (this was his satellite dish era); Findlay, Ohio, near his hometown, and then to Troutman, N.C., in 2015.
He went everywhere with an assumption, that we’re all brothers and sisters. He was not disappointed. He also went knowing this truth: Life is short and then you die.
“I wanted to see the world, meet the world,” he says, “I was seeking out wisdom. I was exploring spiritually. The world was my oyster. Truly I never sat still.”
Mooresville is likely his last stop. He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) two years ago. The Heidlebaughs moved to Troutman, then their current home in 2018 to be closer to their daughter, Heather, and her family.
On any given day, Heidlebaugh is one of 1,600 patients under the care of the not-for-profit HPCCR (www.hpccr.org). No two patients are alike. The beauty of hospice is that its medical staff, social workers, chaplains and volunteers try to fulfill each patient’s yearning. Hence The Legacy Project. HPCCR’s Christy Gaskill, Kyle Kleiman, Gina Hodges, Bobbie Hampton and chaplain Rick Felts are all pitching in. They are sifting through boxes, digitizing photos, organizing and labeling material, putting it in chronological order and preserving it in binders (and on CDs). They’ve gone through seven boxes so far. “There’s a whole lot more,” Gaskill notes.
“It’s given him purpose, fun, enjoyment,” says Rachelle Heidlebaugh. Lest anyone think her husband has surrendered to his fate, she adds, “We’re still dancing through life.”
Says Gaskill, who manages HPCCR volunteers for the Lake Norman area, “It shows that he’s not done moving forward, pushing forward for the things he believes in.”
Heidlebaugh must have been a bright light wherever his travels took him because his light still shines. Homebound, he says he’d rather die a slow death from Lou Gehrig’s disease than suddenly from a heart attack. This way he gets to have a few more conversations with loved ones, friends, even a writer enchanted by his story. And he gets to see his story told for all time.
“I’ve always been on a journey,” he says. “Death is just another part of the journey. I’ve always lived with one eye on the clock.”
