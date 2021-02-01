 Skip to main content
Dale Jr. Foundation delivers help, hope, raising nearly $1M
Dale Jr. Foundation delivers help, hope, raising nearly $1M

100420 donation

Statesville's N.B. Mills Elementary School Principal Jonathan Nicastro (center accepts charitable check from The Dale Jr. Foundation's Kelley Earnhardt-Miller (far left) and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Dale Jr. Foundation continued to deliver help and hope in the midst of a global pandemic, raising nearly $1 million throughout 2020 and distributing it far and wide. The Dale Jr. Foundation, the charitable arm of 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., distributed more than $750,000 of the total in the form of 60 grants and helped 53 organizations with in-kind contributions during very trying times for everyone.

Three raffle programs-- Win Dale Jr.’s Ride, Ride with Dale Jr. and Vacation at Dale Jr.’s—were once again the main drivers of the Foundation’s efforts. A new initiative in concert with Unilever Brands’ United for America campaign provided $270,000 for two elementary schools in North Carolina to expand their educational mission. The Dale Jr. Foundation and United for America helped Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte (technology and building improvements) and N.B. Mills Elementary School in Statesville (technology, tutoring and construction of an adaptive play structure).

During the holiday season, The Foundation provided holiday cheer to more than 100 children and families in need, including Shamrock Garden Elementary, My Sister’s House, Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hope Alliance. In addition, TDJF helped fulfill wish lists for more than 75 teachers through Donor’s Choose.

Among those others who were gifted directly by The Dale Jr. Foundation were Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, Mooresville Christian Mission, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, The Dove House, Pharos Parenting, Pat’s Place, Rescue Ranch, Children’s Hope Alliance, Camp Luck, Loaves and Fishes, Feeding America, Blessing in a Backpack, Lake Norman Special Olympics, AMI Kids, My Sister’s House, FeedNC and many more.

These are charities and organizations which fit The Dale Jr. Foundation’s mission statement, which is giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals, having raised more than $10 million since its inception. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, FeedNC, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

