Dale Jr. Foundation delivers help, hope, raising nearly $1M

The Dale Jr. Foundation continued to deliver help and hope in the midst of a global pandemic, raising nearly $1 million throughout 2020 and distributing it far and wide. The Dale Jr. Foundation, the charitable arm of 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., distributed more than $750,000 of the total in the form of 60 grants and helped 53 organizations with in-kind contributions during very trying times for everyone.

Three raffle programs-- Win Dale Jr.’s Ride, Ride with Dale Jr. and Vacation at Dale Jr.’s—were once again the main drivers of the Foundation’s efforts. A new initiative in concert with Unilever Brands’ United for America campaign provided $270,000 for two elementary schools in North Carolina to expand their educational mission. The Dale Jr. Foundation and United for America helped Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte (technology and building improvements) and N.B. Mills Elementary School in Statesville (technology, tutoring and construction of an adaptive play structure).

During the holiday season, The Foundation provided holiday cheer to more than 100 children and families in need, including Shamrock Garden Elementary, My Sister’s House, Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hope Alliance. In addition, TDJF helped fulfill wish lists for more than 75 teachers through Donor’s Choose.