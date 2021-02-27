Dale Earnhardt Jr. donates first car to Drive to Thrive program

The Christian Mission is launching a new program, Drive to Thrive, which matches donated cars to individuals enrolled in a holistic poverty alleviation program.
Amy LaCount, executive director at The Mooresville Christian Mission, said having access to transportation contributes to the economic development, health and quality of life of unemployed or underemployed individuals.
“Lack of transportation is a barrier for those living in the margins of our community. We serve many individuals who are doing their best to move forward but cannot hold stable employment, get to medical appointments, educational opportunities and social services without consistent and reliable transportation,” LaCount said. “Drive to Thrive will help address this issue in our area.”
Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. donated the first vehicle to The Christian Mission’s Drive to Thrive Program. “Having deep roots in the Mooresville community, I am excited to support the work of our local area nonprofits like The Christian Mission and Hope of Mooresville as they work to improve the lives of others in our community. In this case, since my grandmother could no longer drive her car, the opportunity to donate the car met a perfect need to help someone else,” Earnhardt said.
In collaboration with Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), The Christian Mission matched Earnhardt’s donated vehicle to an individual enrolled in a holistic program. “Kya was experiencing homelessness, and she was spending the majority of her paycheck using Uber to and from work. After living at HOMe for six months, she saved enough money to move into her first apartment, but transportation remained an obstacle,” said Amy DeCaron, executive director of HOMe. “Our partnership with The Christian Mission and the new Drive to Thrive program is essential to our guests on their journey to self-sufficiency.”
Kya’s journey from homelessness to housing is very rewarding, and this car is the perfect beginning to her new independent life. “I wish they could have seen my smile underneath my mask,” said Kya after Earnhardt turned over the keys to her first car. Kya is humble, appreciative and overwhelmed by this community’s generosity and investment in her future.
Christian Mission plans to make cars available to their clients enrolled in their NETworX program and to collaborate with other nonprofits in the area with holistic programming to move the community forward.
If you have a car that you would like to donate to The Christian Mission, call LaCount at 704-664-2357 or visit www.ourchristianmission.org.