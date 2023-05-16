May 14-20, 2023, is National Police Week. This commemorative week started in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. It has grown to become the time to honor officers lost in the line of duty and to recognize the dedication and bravery of those who continue to serve and protect our communities.

I have been a prosecutor for 26 years. During that time, I have had the privilege of working with many excellent law enforcement officers from all of the agencies in my district. Under North Carolina General Statutes 7A-61, one of the duties of the district attorney and of assistant district attorneys is to advise law enforcement officers in their district. In my district, which includes Alexander and Iredell counties, there are seven primary law enforcement agencies which we advise. Those are: The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department, the Statesville Police Department, the Taylorsville Police Department, the Troutman Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Advising officers can mean talking to them about the next steps to take in an investigation or letting them know which charges are appropriate in a given situation. It can mean talking over issues regarding interrogations, searches or arrests. It can mean updating officers on changes in the law or educating them on the court process. Prosecutors in my office also routinely participate in training current, as well as prospective, law enforcement officers. Officers in my district know that they can call me or my assistant district attorneys at any time with any question that they might have.

As I stood at the National Police Week Ceremony in Mooresville Monday, I thought about all of the officers that I have worked with over the years. Although it seems like I just started in the DA’s office, many of the officers that I think of as having trained me have retired. And many of them wear white shirts now, having been promoted. I thought back on Monday about the days I sat beside those officers in District Court while we tried cases. I thought about how we worked long hours together preparing for murder trials. I thought about how we looked over items of evidence and went out to crime scenes. And for those times I am grateful. Those are part of what makes being a prosecutor worthwhile — working together as a team, building solid cases and keeping our community safe.

During this week, I want to say thank you to the officers in my district. Thank you for responding to calls, investigating crimes, assisting victims, testifying in court and keeping us safe. Thank you for being the first ones to go into the places where others are afraid to go. Thank you for your bravery and your dedication. Thank you for training us in the district attorney’s office and for helping us to do the best job that we can do to prosecute criminals.

And, in case we do not say it enough, we appreciate you. And we like being on your team.