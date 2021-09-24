 Skip to main content
Cyber tip leads to arrest of Statesville man on child exploitation charges
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.

Tracy Allen Knight of Euclid Avenue was charged with three counts of third-degree child exploitation, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

The SPD said the investigation began on Aug. 2 when a cyber TipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received regarding five files of child pornography.

Investigator E.E. Lane, who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, was able to link the files to Knight, the SPD reported.

On Friday, members of the SPD, State Bureau of Investigation, Mooresville Police Department and ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at Knight’s Euclid Avenue home. The SPD, in the news release, reported finding numerous items of evidence linking Knight to the child pornography.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

The SPD expressed its appreciation to the MPD and SBI for their assistance.

Knight
