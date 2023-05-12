The ride started in Wilkesboro at Crossroads Harley Davidson with the dedication of a monument honoring CVMA 15-5 and ended in Downtown Statesville. CVMA rolled in 202 motorcycles strong in conjunction with Purple Heart Homes.

CVMA is a 501c3 chapter and all the money raised helps veterans in need, sometimes through organizations like PHH. CVMA thanked the city of Statesville for the hospitality extended to them. "The event was successful and we are grateful for all the support we have received," officials said in an email.