Customer service practiced daily at the Statesville Civic Center

The Statesville Civic Center’s motto is “Your Vision ... Your Event ... Our Commitment”. This tagline simply, but accurately, sums up the facility’s goal: to provide you with the support you need to make your event an enjoyable experience and one that can create memories for a lifetime. Even though the civic center has been impacted by COVID-19, the pandemic hasn’t altered the way the staff deals with its customers. This month, I’ve asked civic center director Kenny Roberts to share his thoughts on the importance of good customer service:

The Statesville Civic Center is no different than any other business or organization when it comes to customer service and knowing that providing excellent customer service is vital to our continued success. Customer service can be a very difficult responsibility to define in words or on paper simply because it encompasses so much of what we do as an employee. I tend to believe that customer service is simply everything we do!