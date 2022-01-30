Customer service practiced daily at the Statesville Civic Center

The Statesville Civic Center’s motto is “Your Vision ... Your Event ... Our Commitment”. This tagline simply, but accurately, sums up the facility’s goal: to provide you with the support you need to make your event an enjoyable experience and one that can create memories for a lifetime. Even though the civic center has been impacted by COVID-19, the pandemic hasn’t altered the way the staff deals with its customers. This month, I’ve asked civic center director Kenny Roberts to share his thoughts on the importance of good customer service:
The Statesville Civic Center is no different than any other business or organization when it comes to customer service and knowing that providing excellent customer service is vital to our continued success. Customer service can be a very difficult responsibility to define in words or on paper simply because it encompasses so much of what we do as an employee. I tend to believe that customer service is simply everything we do!
We ask all our employees to practice the “Can-Do” approach by doing the following: we can be organized, honest, improvise on occasion, and we can solve issues quickly and professionally. We can thank clients for their patronage; we can offer additional support during their events; we can enforce rules and regulations in a consistent and professional manner, and we can be cheerful and smile! Lastly, we can embrace our customer service efforts and be proud of the service we provide.
We encourage feedback from our customers and guests and take their comments and suggestions seriously. We appreciate when clients let us know something is an issue, so we can address it before it becomes a problem. Here are a few comments from past customers:
“The shower was wonderful. I can’t tell you how much I was impressed with the Civic Center and staff. Everyone was so helpful and friendly and made sure everything was perfect. The facility is immaculate. I was a pleasure to work with you.”
“We had a great experience as usual! The staff was incredible. They are always so helpful.”
“Our evening at the Civic Center went great! Everything was taken care of and the staff treated us well. We appreciated the festive and professional atmosphere. We will be back in the future!”
“A wonderful time was had by all yesterday. The room was great, food was delicious and the staff was amazing. Just wanted to share that with you.”
“You are exceptional! We appreciate the amazing staff at the Statesville Civic Center taking on our 2 day health event. I have heard great things from all attendees … I am thankful for all the tools you provided and for the staff’s “no sweat” attitude about last minute requests. Thank you so much!”
“Thank you so much! I enjoyed working with the Statesville Civic Center on our 2nd Annual Conference. The facility is top-notch and everyone was great. I appreciate your attention to detail and overall authentic concern for the quality of services provided by the Civic Center ... ”
Like many of you, the civic center staff has been through customer service training and developed a customer service policy to define what excellent customer service is and how we implement these practices every day. However, we recognize that the policy itself is nothing more than ink on paper if all employees do not embrace the challenges and rewards of offering excellent customer service.
There are many quotes about excellent customer service to know and practice daily. Here is my personal favorite: “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.”
We hope you will let our civic center staff go the “extra mile” for your next event. Check us out at www.statesvillenc.net/civiccenter.
SIDENOTE: The 2022 Statesville Bridal Expo — @StatesvilleBridalExpo — is set for Feb. 20 at the civic center. Come enjoy some superb customer service from the civic center staff and all our vendors.
Ron Smith is the city manager for Statesville and Kenny Roberts is the director of the Statesville Civic Center.