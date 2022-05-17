 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cummings named human resources director at Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System announced that E.T. Cummings is the new director of human resources.

Cummings has more than 15 years of progressive and professional experience in human resources (HR), working in various industries. He received his bachelor’s degree from South University and earned his master’s in HR management from Walden University.

It was when he was working in a small manufacturing company that he found his passion for HR.

“I love people and enjoy working with people, so my passion grew, and I pondered it for sometime and knew HR would be my career of choice,” he said.

Though his career has led him in several directions, he continued to find his way back to HR. As the director of human resources, Cummings will lead the HR department and manage employment from recruiting, to training, to planning and development.

He is eager to begin his new role at Iredell, and it was the health system’s mission, Inspire Wellbeing — Together, that drew him there.

“Many organizations have not invested into what ‘well-being’ looks like to employees who report to work daily and have so many things going on in life. For employees to be able to bring themselves to work and demonstrate the mission, vision, and values of Iredell, we have to take part and ensure their well-being is most important,” said Cummings.

In addition to ensuring the well-being of Iredell’s employees, he is excited to serve the people in the health system, making their working lives better and stimulating growth.

“I hope to automate many of the processes in place, ensure we are embracing technology, build strategy with leadership on ways to keep our workforce engaged and excited about being a part of the Iredell family, and enhance other systems to ensure we stay ahead of our competition and keep our people motivated,” he said.

Cummings is a Georgia native but moved to North Carolina a few years ago. He enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons, ages 2, 8, and 9. He also likes to travel, read, garden and learn new things.

“I'm excited to join Iredell and bring my years of experience to help enhance the organization's processes and to also be an advocate to Mr. (John) Green and his leadership team on how we may improve our strategy and be an employer of choice,” said Cummings.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine;

the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of

services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

