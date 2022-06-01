Cub Scouts spend weekend hiking, swimming, camping at Lake Norman State Park

Over the weekend of May 21, Cub Scouts for Pack 173 took part in their annual family camping event.
This year's event was held at Lake Norman State Park, where the Cub Scouts took part in hiking, swimming, playing and eating s’mores.
One of the highlights of the event was a visit by some of the park rangers, who met with the Cub Scouts and spoke with them about campfire safety and why controlled burns of the woods are important and how that helps the animals and nature; the Cub Scouts even got to operate the fire hose and spray each other and their parents.
The event was wrapped up with a church service in the woods.