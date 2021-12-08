 Skip to main content
Cub Scouts get lesson on state government from Sen. Vickie Sawyer
Cub Scouts get lesson on state government from Sen. Vickie Sawyer

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, center back row, visited with Cub Scouts from Pack 173.

 Photo used with permission

On Tuesday, North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer visited with some Cub Scouts from Pack 173 in Mount Mourne. Sawyer spent time with the Scouts and shared with them what it’s like to be a state senator and how much pride she takes in representing the residents in her district. The Scouts learned a lot during their time together, including how a bill gets created and how her mission is to help the residents in her district.

John McClelland, Cubmaster of Pack 173 and Webelos Den Leader, commented “Sen. Sawyer was fantastic with our Scouts. She related her message to the Scouts and shared with them how important it is to her to help the citizens of Iredell and Yadkin counties. She also shared ideas on how these Scouts could learn more about our government and invited them to visit her in Raleigh.”

