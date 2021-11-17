 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cub Scout Pack 607 collects nonperishable food for local pantry
0 Comments
alert top story

Cub Scout Pack 607 collects nonperishable food for local pantry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cub Scout Pack 607, chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church, worked hard collecting donations for the Scouting for Food drive outside Walmart this weekend. One hundred percent of donations went to a local food pantry.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sec. of State Blinken discusses violence in Sudan and Ethiopia during Kenya visit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert