Cub Scout Pack 607 attends Gemstone District Vespers Service
  Updated
Cub Scout Pack 607 chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church attended the Gemstone District vespers service in celebration of 112th birthday of the Boy Scouts of America.

Alyssa Barrett, an Arrow of Light, was the flag bearer representing Pack 607.

