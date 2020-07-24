CUB SCOUT PACK 314 HOLDS PINEWOOD DERBY

Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 314 recently competed in the Pinewood Derby.
Ryan Busler finished first, followed by Lily McDonald, Jackson Clark, Violet McDonald, Aidan Tutterow, Tristan Paulson, Raylin Morrison, Ocean Kent and Tucker Morrison.
The top three finishers will move on to the district race to be held later this year.
The Pinewood Derby is a racing event for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars that are built by the Scouts from a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles. The cars are built with the help of adults.
