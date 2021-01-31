Cub Scout Pack 173 off to the races at Pinewood Derby

Mooresville and racing go hand and hand, and so do Cub Scouts and the Pinewood Derby. Cub Scout Pack 173 put their cars down the track on Saturday morning as trophies and bragging rights were on the line between fellow Cub Scouts, and in some cases, siblings.
Cub Scouts like Cooper and Lucy Coyle, brother and sister, faced off in a series of races to determine who had the fastest cars in the Pack, regardless of any blood relations.
Did Lucy enjoy when her car was just a little faster than her brother's?
"Yes," Lucy said.
In the Pinewood Derby, cars race down a 32-foot long track with room for four cars and have their times averaged over four races to make sure it isn't just a fast lane giving them an advantage.
But in the end, regardless of where they placed in their races, the plan was simple.
"To have fun and not get mad when other people win and I don't," Lucy said.
The brother and sister duo, however, found themselves behind Culley James, who had the fastest car of the day. With an average time of 2.6353, Culley surprised himself after several years of coming up a bit short of winning.
"I was surprised," Culley said. "The past three years, I'd gotten second place, all in a row."
Racing in a pandemic
Of course, this year things were different as a pandemic meant social distancing was part of the plan. But Pack 173 just needed creativity and planning to pull off the derby in a way that was safe.
"This is a big event for Cub Scouts overall, and we knew we wanted to do it," John McClelland said. He is the Cub Master of Pack 173. "We weren't willing to take the risk of not doing, as well as the risk of doing it all inside."
He said he and the other Cub Scouts leaders started planning in October on how they could make that possible.
The Pack limited the Cub Scouts in the room to those taking part in each race, shuffling them in and out separate doors. Families and the Cub Scouts waited either outside in their cars or just milling about in the parking lot as they waited to race.
To allow people to watch races without being in the same building, McClelland said they set up a Zoom call to broadcast the race to those outside the building. While their plan to show it on an outdoor screen didn't work out, families could watch from their car on the phone.
An added benefit was that family from out-of-town, or even out-of-state, could watch the broadcast online and see how their entrant was doing.
"The neat thing from this, and we've heard it from Scouts already, is that grandparents in Wisconsin, Tennessee, or wherever, that normally wouldn't get the chance to see their grandchildren do the Pinewood Derby, because the way we've done this, they've been able to take part in it," McClelland said.
Other than that, it was like any other Pinewood Derby.
"We couldn't have asked for anything better," McClelland said. "Being able to race, even in conditions like this, makes it well worth it."
The Cub Scouts felt the same way.
"I love the fact that I could be with my friends, of course with COVID and all that stuff," Connor MacPeek said.
A little derby history
The Cub Scout Organization started the event back in 1953 and Hicks said Pack 173, founded in 1970, had been doing derbies for almost nearly all of its 51-year-old history.
Bill Hicks, the Pack's committee chairperson, said while the basics of the cars are the same — a block of wood then cut, chiseled, and painted — has remained roughly the same, some things have gotten easier over the years.
He said back then it was just a two-wide track, instead of the four it is now and a car would have to win on both sides to be declared the winner in the double-elimination competition. He said the electronic timing the Pack uses today makes declaring a winner much easier.
"Judging who got there first, you had to use your eyeballs," Hick said. "You had to win on both tracks to be declared a winner. A lot of times, you couldn't decide."
Hicks said they normally do it at the Mt. Mourne Fire Department, but this year was the first time they had to do it in a way where everyone wasn't in the same room together watching.
"Just wish everybody can be in here together," Hicks said.
