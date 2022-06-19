Cry-Day organizer sending a message: 'It's OK not to be OK'

It’s OK to not be OK. That’s the message Joell’e Brawley, the organizer for the event God’s Favorite Chick Presents Cry-Day 2022, wants people to know when it comes to mental health. She said recognizing the issue is the first step to addressing it.

“It’s OK to not be OK, you don’t have to shoulder this thing called life just by yourself,” Brawley said.

Brawley said she became more aware of issues around mental health when her daughter began having struggles. She said as she began to look for more information on the subject, she realize that the pre-teen years were often when young women might show symptoms.

We’re seeing more and more younger deal with it, and personally with my daughter, ... it came out of nowhere. We don’t understand how much is hereditary or genetics, things can be going along fine, then out of the blue ...” Brawley said. And it is not often addressed, especially in the Black community, not brought to the forefront, but it is coming out more as an issue people talk about.

“But it’s more than a day or a month, it’s a 365 days a year issue.”

That’s why she is organizing the Cry-Day event for this Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville, which is open to everyone.

She said along with prayer having other groups with information and resources about mental health, there will be speakers, music and ,most important, people supporting each other.

The Statesville Police Department’s Chan Austin also will be on hand to serve hotdogs at the event while the department and other vendors will be sharing information as well.

Brawley said she hopes people will recognize their own or others people’s struggles with mental health, and just like any other health issue, seek treatment if needed or find ways to manage it in their own lives.

“There are resources and programs out there; you can speak to a doctor or therapist about it. Or even something like taking care of yourself by going to the gym. ... Talking about it is the gateway to getting help.”

She said as a Christian, she said it was important to tackle the issue, pray about it, and ultimately create positive change for people.

“Why don’t we flip it around and let God get the glory from this?” Brawley said. “Prayer helps, cast anxiety on him, to shoulder and take the weight off of us, we don’t have to do it by ourselves.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.