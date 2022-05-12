Crossroads students put civics lessons into action by voting

The students in Michael Williams’ civics class at Crossroads Arts and Science Early College in Statesville have learned about the subject all semester. But on Wednesday, they did more than learn about civics as they participated in it by voting in the primary election.

Williams, a social studies teacher, said he couldn’t think of a better way to finish out the class with his students as they walked from the school to the Iredell County Board of Elections.

“All through the year, we talk about elections and how important voting is, having a voice, and as we go through the semester, many of them turn 18 and can vote, so it all comes together,” he said.

Engagement with students is key to teaching them, Williams said. With the class, they look at current events to enhance the curriculum that is taught each year.

“I try to pick out certain issues during the semester that are important to them, that they care about, that are important to them, and show them examples on the state, local and federal levels, so they can be invested because they know the importance of it,” Williams said. “There’s always something to talk about.”

That talk became action as students like Kenya Williams cast her ballot Wednesday. She had a number of issues and considerations on her mind and said she understood the importance of casting a ballot in any election.

“It feels really good,” Kenya Williams said, as she explained that she looks forward to voting in presidential elections. But she understood voting for local and state offices matters as well.

“Voting has always been an important thing for me,” she said. “Especially being Black, my parents have always been on me about the need to vote, so it was really special. ... If I’m going to complain, I need to have a part in it. I can’t just complain and not do anything.”

The feeling that they put a finger on the scale when it comes to local civic matters was a common theme for students in the class.

“It should be fun to see how my vote influences things,” Micah Beekley said. “I’m just glad I did my research.”

Students said they had paid attention to politics before this election, but the class helped focus on how local elections affect them as well as the statewide and presidential ones.

“It’s a good idea to vote if you care about what’s going on,” Jocelyn Hunter said.

While the civics class is a senior year course, Michael Williams has had some of them in other social studies classes since they were freshmen.

“To see some of these kids that you started teaching at 14 or 15 years old, walking to the Board of Elections to vote, that’s pretty special,” he said.

