Crossroads Arts and Science Early College celebrates their eighth consecutive year of 100% graduation rate as the Class of 2023 earned a high school diploma. Crossroads principal, Alicia Eller, said she is proud of the hard working students and congratulated them on their success for the future.

Introduction and welcome speaker Kaylee Greer reminisced on the first day at Crossroads early college as a freshman and how their feelings were as a freshman. “Memories made at Crossroads are unforgettable,” Greer said. She described all the different paths graduates are going to take in the future. “I’m so proud of us and excited to see what the future holds,” Greer said as she wrapped up her speech.

Isabel Ebin, one of the student speaker, described how she had taken a class in myth and human culture in which she learned about a topic called “liminality.” Ebin described this topic as being in between two worlds. “We have one foot in childhood and we have the other foot in adulthood,” she said, describing liminality. Ebin described how this can be a challenge as students feel like they are stepping into adulthood while not being prepared like a child.

“Liminality makes you powerful,” said Ebin. “You’re a part of two groups but you are not bound by the rules of either.”

Ebin later talked about how these are the years for students to have fun like a child but understanding like an adult. “The world is open to all of us,” she said.

Yajat Govardhan expressed gratitude to staff, students, and parents for allowing him as well as his fellow classmates to have the opportunity that is given at Crossroads. “I want you to remember all of the memories and experiences that have led you to this moment,” said Govardhan, addressing his classmates. Govardhan reminisced about memories and obstacles that students have faced throughout their time at Crossroads.

Haley Murdock gave an introduction speech about Eller and the influence she had at Crossroads Early College. “She has been the heart and soul of our school,” Murdock said. “Her leadership has been nothing short of exemplary.” Murdock talked about all of the skills and support that has impacted every student as well as to the staff. “It is because of their guidance and support that we stand here today ready to take on the world,” Murdock said.

Eller expressed her pride in the graduating class of 2023. Eighty-nine percent of Crossroads students have earned an associate's degree and $1.35 million has been earned in scholarships for students in the 2023 graduating class at Crossroads.

Chloe Breece's farewell speech to the graduating class highlighted different memories that students have experienced at Crossroads as well as wishing them luck for their future. “We still have so much of our lives ahead of us to fail, to succeed, to make big decisions, and meet new people,” Breece said.