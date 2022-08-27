Crossroads: Change in Rural America' will open at Iredell Museums

Iredell Museums will host the grand opening of its new exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is a Smithsonian Institution exhibit that offers small towns and rural communities a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The exhibit explores how rural America embraces the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets. All Americans benefit from rural America’s successes, and we can learn great things from listening to those stories.

The exhibit allows reflection on Iredell County’s history and culture, and will be used to explore what the future holds for the community. To accompany this exhibit, Iredell Museums will offer special programming, discount admission days and events this fall.

From Sept. 14 through Oct. 13, Iredell Museums will have extended hours. It be open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 plus tax for all visitors over the age of 2. Museum members are admitted free. To become a member, visit iredellmuseums.org.

The exhibit was made possible by North Carolina Humanities and SITES.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.

Iredell Museums is located at 134 Court St., Statesville.