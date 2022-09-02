Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit reflects Iredell County

As people walked through Iredell Museums to examine the Crossroads: Change in Rural America, it was hard not to see how local communities are the embodiment of the subject matter at hand.

“It’s a great way to align culture with real life,” Edna Todd said as she examined the exhibit.

Perhaps that’s what attracted those who came to the exhibit’s debut, which Emily Baker, the programs and operations manager at Iredell Museums, said was a success.

“We had lots of positive feedback about the content of the exhibit as well as the significance of having such an exhibit in Iredell County that examines a larger issue that we see right here: rapid development and the changing physical and cultural landscapes of rural America,” Baker said.

Baker said the exhibit explores those aspects on a national scale in an engaging and interactive way. The exhibit was able to come to Statesville through the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), which is part of the MoMS (Museums on Main Street) exhibitions that are brought to smaller towns through state humanities organizations that might not be able to access some of the larger traveling exhibits.

Baker said Iredell Museums was able to get the exhibit through a North Carolina Humanities application process, in which they chose six museums in North Carolina.

“... And not only were we lucky enough to be chosen, but we also got to be the first exhibit in North Carolina,” Baker said.

North Carolina Humanities selected Iredell Museums as one of the six venues that will also showcase their local history alongside the exhibit.

In the case of Iredell Museums, that comes in the form of speakers Dr. Robert Ferguson, associate professor of history at Western Carolina University, and Scott Douglas, site manager at Fort Dobbs State Historic Site. Ferguson will speak on Sept. 27 on music in rural North Carolina, and Douglas will speak on Oct. 11 about Fort Dobbs’ role as a rural crossroads in colonial times.

A vanishing part of America

According to the news release from the Smithsonian, Crossroads: Change in Rural America offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. It hopes the exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.

In 1900, about 40% of Americans lived in rural areas, By 2010, less than 18% of the U.S. population lived in rural areas, according to the press release. That stat can be seen in places like Iredell where development grows north from Charlotte and farmland has become the suburbs over time in many areas of the county.

“After speaking to people in the area, it seems that rural agricultural communities in northern Iredell County are adapting to these changes by utilizing new technologies and addressing the demand for agritourism. We do see rapid development in southern Iredell County, as Charlotte continues to grow, but there are also people who continue to champion the preservation of less populated spaces,” Baker said. “It might not be something that people think about on a daily basis, but it really does affect our immediate world.”

After this exhibit, Iredell Museums will have an exhibit that uses these larger themes to explore more in-depth what it has meant and what it means for these changes in Iredell County specifically, according to Baker. Changing Landscapes will open in November and is made possible with a grant from North Carolina Humanities.