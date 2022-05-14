Crossroads Art and Science Early College graduates celebrate accomplishments, future

After all of the diplomas were handed out and each student at the Crossroads Arts and Science Early College got to have their moment, literally, in the spotlight on the stage of the Mac Gray Auditorium, Principal Alicia Eller stepped to the microphone to deliver the pronouncement that they were all waiting for.

“I promise we’re almost done,” she said. “But first, I want to brag for a few minutes on all these graduates have accomplished.”

That bragging was certainly earned.

Accomplishments

Of the 49 members of the class of 2022, 39 of them graduated with honors, with 11 of those students achieving the highest academic honor of Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 4.5 or better). Another 16 graduated Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 4.0 to 4.49) while 10 graduated Cum Laude (GPA of 3.7 to 3.99). According to Eller, the Class of 2022 has the highest percentage of honor graduates of any class ever at the Crossroads Early College.

In addition to that, 96% of this year’s graduating class is also on track to earn a degree or certificate from Michell Community College either this spring or after the summer session. The class has also amassed a collective total of more than $2.2 million in college scholarships to continue their education.

“These kids aren’t done either,” Eller added. “The money is still coming in.”

Guest speakers

A few students also got to speak during the graduation ceremony, including an energetic introduction from Travis Cook, some inspirational thoughts from Tamira Weeks and Grant Miller, and an address about expectations from Alexandra Hall.

“At this point, the stage of life that each of us is in is very different,” Hall said. “The most important thing to remember going forward is to make time for your own wants.”

Caleb Burton-Ellis, a member of the graduating class, was given a couple of chances to show his vocal talents, singing both the national anthem and a selection of his own, “Go the Distance” from Disney’s “Hercules.”

Cierra Gutsch closed the ceremony with a farewell statement, not to the cliche things, but the parts of everyday school life that they are saying goodbye to.

“Farewell to just barely getting that 80 … farewell to putting your heart and sole into an essay question that you didn’t do the reading for,” Gutsch said over laughter and applause. “And finally, farewell to feeling like these few years were going to make or break the rest of your life and instead realizing that we have our whole life left to make what we want of it.”