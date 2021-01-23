CrossFit Fort Dobbs feeling weight of coronavirus' economic impact

Owning a gym isn't as easy as it may seem, but keeping CrossFit Fort Dobbs running during a pandemic is harder than any of the workouts going on inside the facility on Leitz Place in Statesville. For owner Sissel Svenkerud, it's a matter of dealing with the realities of COVID-19 as well as playing by the rules imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper to keep the business open.
"We're still able to pay our bills, but that's it," Svenkerud said.
Svenkerud said she currently isn't paying herself, something she said she can do because of her husband's income, but she said she isn't sure how much longer that can go on before she would close the gym.
"We can stay open with the members we have now, but we're on the edge."
Svenkerud said they went from 95 to 80 members, a nearly 16% decrease in membership from when the pandemic began until now.
"Instead of spending a lot of energy and giving it to our members, you spend energy worrying how it will be down the road," Svenkerud said. "It's not optimal at all business-wise."
None of this could have been expected when the Norwegian native purchased the gym, which was formerly known as CrossFit Cyclone, in May 2019. Membership was growing and it may have been a matter of time before it surpassed 100 members.
She said she hadn't taken any CARES Act loans and hopes it won't come to that.
"I hope I don't have to. I want to stand on my own," Svenkerud said.
Adapting and surviving
In March as the coronavirus began to spread in North Carolina, the governor signed an executive order that closed down gyms like Crossfit Fort Dobbs in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
The gym was closed down from March until September of last year. Svenkerud posted workouts online and lent equipment to members to help keep everyone involved. With no one in the gym, time was taken to rearrange the gym and paint rooms in it to keep busy.
"I can't just sit down," Svenkerud said.
Eventually, outdoor workouts were organized so that the gym could still function, but working out on the concrete of the industrial parking lot in front of CrossFit Fort Dobbs had drawbacks. Weather and the rough surface under the mats also inflicted damage on the equipment as well.
But the positives for the gym and its members were being back together, if still socially distanced, and working out.
"It was just great. Everyone was just happy to be back in a normal environment again. After all that, nobody cared," Nicole Kevwitch said. She joined as a member but became a teacher later on.
But that setup wasn't ideal for the members of the gym.
Most members kept their membership, but as the year wore on and it was clear there was no end in sight, some began to drop out.
Finally, in September, things began to inch closer to normalcy, at least inside of the gym.
"We're comfortable being open because we have such a large facility," Kevwitch said. "We understand some of our members have that fear, so they stay home."
While they do have the room, Kevwitch said there are limits to how many people they can have in the gym.
Svenkerud and Kevwitch said they felt like gyms should have remained open from the beginning because they're part of keeping people healthy.
"The healthier you are, the less risk you have if you catch the coronavirus, so I think gyms need a larger priority in staying open and support from the government to do so, so we can help the population as a whole," Kevwitch said.
Svenkerud said she was an example of that. She said she contracted it over the Christmas holiday, but mostly felt "fine" during it, something she attributes to her fitness.
No pain, no gain
In spite of the difficulties over the past year, Svenkerud and her gym are still getting their reps in. The gym had everyone wearing masks at a recent workout, but they didn't seem to slow down anyone. The gym recently started the Statesville Weightlifting Club in the same building.
Social distancing is still a concern, but the gym is looking forward to having events like WOD and Wine on Feb. 20, where they can partner with Lake Mountain Coffee. WOD stands for Workout of the Day. They are also looking to join forces with other businesses in town to raise the profile of the gym and to hopefully steer customers to those they partner with.
"We do a workout, and then we drink wine," Svenkerud said with a laugh. "It's to show we are here, and to try to help and support local businesses."
It's still a work in progress as they look for other businesses to partner with and that is part of the feeling of community the gym wants to foster as well.
"We have a very strong, welcoming community here," Kevwitch said. "When your do go to work, you have co-workers, but here it's more like family."
Svenkerud said ultimately, as long as CrossFit Fort Dobbs survives the pandemic, her goal is to make Statesville a healthier place.
"The gym belongs to the Statesville community, and playing a part in making them healthier is my goal."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL