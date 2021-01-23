CrossFit Fort Dobbs feeling weight of coronavirus' economic impact

But that setup wasn't ideal for the members of the gym.

Most members kept their membership, but as the year wore on and it was clear there was no end in sight, some began to drop out.

Finally, in September, things began to inch closer to normalcy, at least inside of the gym.

"We're comfortable being open because we have such a large facility," Kevwitch said. "We understand some of our members have that fear, so they stay home."

While they do have the room, Kevwitch said there are limits to how many people they can have in the gym.

Svenkerud and Kevwitch said they felt like gyms should have remained open from the beginning because they're part of keeping people healthy.

"The healthier you are, the less risk you have if you catch the coronavirus, so I think gyms need a larger priority in staying open and support from the government to do so, so we can help the population as a whole," Kevwitch said.

Svenkerud said she was an example of that. She said she contracted it over the Christmas holiday, but mostly felt "fine" during it, something she attributes to her fitness.

No pain, no gain