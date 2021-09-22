 Skip to main content
‘Crisis in Carolina’ living-history event set for Saturday at Fort Dobbs
‘Crisis in Carolina’

‘Crisis in Carolina’ living-history event set for Saturday at Fort Dobbs

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event on Saturday.

 Ben Gibson

In 1761, the western part of North Carolina was in crisis. Warfare between British colonists and the Cherokee had raged for two years. By the summer and fall, armies massed for a final invasion of the Cherokee's homeland.

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event Saturday that will demonstrate the experiences of the soldiers, Cherokee, and settlers caught up in the Anglo-Cherokee War. Ongoing displays of life in military camps will include period cooking, trades and crafts, as well as scheduled weapons firing demonstrations.

All activities will take place outdoors, but a limited schedule of tours of the fort itself will be offered. Face masks are required for all indoor spaces. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information, call 704-873-5882. Fort Dobbs is a replica of the fort completed in 1756. It is at 438 Fort Dobbs Road and open Tuesday through Saturday for timed tours of the fort for an age-based fee of $1 or $2. It is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

