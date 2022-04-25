Crime Victims' Rights Week doesn't begin and end with trial

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman proclaimed this week to be Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Iredell and Alexander counties.

“Every year people in our nation, in our community, become victims of crime. And it is the mission of my office to look out for those victims, to guide them through the court process and to help them find justice. Our community partners join in this mission,” Kirkman said. “From the law enforcement officers — who are the first people to come into contact with, and to assist victims — to the staff of the Clerk’s Office, Guardian ad Litem, the Department of Social Services, Dove House and others ... all of these people provide assistance to victims.”

The 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme is Rights, Access, Equity, for all victims, which it states is part of the process of finding justice for victims by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson reminded everyone in his remarks that the people behind the cases are more than the names that appear in court documents and in the courtroom, but members of the community who need support.

“They’ve taught us that a victim simply isn’t somebody else, but somebody we know and love, and we’re all vulnerable to increasing threats of violence,” Mixson said.

As the district attorney alluded to, victim advocates like those at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center play a critical role before, during and after the arrests and trials that government agencies lead the way in.

Dove House Executive Director Beth McKeithan said recognizing the rights of victims this week helps reaffirm that collaborative effort needed to serve them.

“It’s vital because of our piece together as a team. It takes all of us to ensure these victims are being serviced properly,” McKeithan said. “It’s great to have these strong partnerships within the community and recognize this and the ways we work together is really beautiful.”

Victim advocate Allegra Hope from the Dove House said that while they play a role in all phases, they are with them as the judicial proceedings are played out.

“We stay with that family, with the victim and their surrounding family, throughout the process, sometimes which take years,” Hope said. “We make sure they have the services they need, such as therapy, housing, or food insecurity issues they might need help with. Then we go to court with them, to sit with them and explain the process, just be there as their supportive partner through it all.”

