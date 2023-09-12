Two Michigan men were charged with multiple felonies following a home break-in and vehicle theft in Iredell County.

Michael Shane Conley, 30, and Travis Toivo Walls, 31 are charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit larceny, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Both men are from Monroe, Michigan, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 15, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was on Whites Farm Road and noticed a man going through the trunk of a vehicle that appeared to be broken down. Deputy G. Wiedenmann turned around to assist the driver but when he returned the man was no longer there, the sheriff’s office said.

Wiedenmann discovered that the license plate was reported stolen out of Ohio and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Michigan. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the man. The vehicle was then towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 16 around 8 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Ingram Road where a it was determined a person crawled through a window in the garage to gain access to the two vehicles inside. Items were stolen out of a Ford Explorer and the other vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Tundra, was stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 17, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office was notified that the stolen Toyota Tundra had been recovered in Camden County, Georgia. The suspects in the vehicle were accused of stealing lottery tickets from a local gas station and scratching them for gas money, the sheriff’s office said.

St. Mary's Police Department in Georgia located the vehicle and the Camden County Sheriff's Office teamed up to stop the vehicle on Interstate 95 near the Florida-Georgia Line that ended the chase, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later. Conley and Walls were arrested by the Camden County Sheriff's Office on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

It was discovered at that point that the individuals switched out the license plate on the truck with a license plate reported stolen from a similar truck on Loraindale Drive in Statesville, approximately 1.5 miles from where the 2018 Toyota Tundra was reported stolen on Ingram Road, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 21, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office detectives were able to secure warrants for the arrest of Conley and Walls. An extradition order was issued to bring Conley and Walls back to Iredell County to face these charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Conley and Walls are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.