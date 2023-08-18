A Troutman man decided not to accept the state’s plea deal and now will face murder charges as he stands accused of killing his family and setting fire to the house where they lived.

Corey Cook, 23, of Troutman, will stand trial on three charges of first-degree murder. He is also charged with setting fire to the home and 17 counts of felony identity theft.

Cook appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday to reportedly enter a plea in the case but decided not to accept the deal. A Rule 24 hearing will be held for the state to present evidence before a judge to determine if Cook will now face the death penalty if convicted.

The deal would have allowed Cook to plead to three charges of second-degree murder that would have carried three sentences of 25 years to be served consecutively, for a total of 75 years.

“He is not going to receive this gift of an offer again,” Assistant District Attorney Mikko Red Arrow said in court Thursday.

Now, Cook could face the death penalty in the deaths of his father Johnny Bryan Cook; mother, Angela Dawn Cook; and brother, J.T. “Jay” Cook.

What happened?

The following account is based on information provided by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and presented in court Thursday by Red Arrow.

Firefighters were called to Loram Drive in Troutman on July 27, 2021. Cook made several statements to law officers about the fire. As the investigation proceeded, officers began to find holes in his story.

Detectives were aware of a call for a domestic disturbance earlier in the day at the residence. The investigation soon found that an adult — Corey — had left the home in his mother’s car and drove to his grandmother Sondra Dover’s home in Mooresville.

The grandmother was surprised when Cook arrived at her home, as he had never driven. The state said that Cook never got a driver’s license and had called Dover earlier in the day saying that his mother needed her address. Dover was suspicious because her daughter knew the address.

The now 23-year-old has Asperger’s syndrome, according to what Red Arrow told Judge Robert Broadie in court Thursday.

Dover tried calling family members at the home but no one answered.

When questioned by deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Cook said his mother Angela had told him to leave the house after his father became irate. Cook stated that when he left his father, Johnny was standing in the doorway with a gun in his hand.

In the search of the car Cook drove that day, three Bic lighters were found. Search warrants for the home from the same day stated the following items were also seized: a fire-damaged rifle, a fire-damaged shotgun, a knife, a lighter fluid can, and a red and black lighter.

A turn in the case

But it was on Aug. 28, 2021, that law officers said evidence moved them to view Cook as the suspect. It was that day that the executor of the family’s estates called to reveal that the deceased family members’ credit cards had been used to purchase Amazon gift cards.

When confronted by detectives later, Cook claimed innocence. However, when the video was pulled from Harris-Teeter grocery store where the cards were bought — and where Cook worked — it showed he had been the one to purchase the cards. He also bought them in amounts of $100 to avoid a manager being involved in the transaction.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Cook was questioned and confessed to the deaths and the arson, according to deputies. Red Arrow said that when Cook was confronted with the evidence by Iredell investigators, his grandmother asked if he did it, to which he replied he had.

He was arrested then and charged with 17 counts of felony identity theft and appeared before a magistrate, who set bond at $75,000. On Oct. 16, 2021, investigators returned to the scene of the crime and found more evidence consistent with Cook’s statements. Three warrants for murder and one for first-degree arson were issued for his arrest. The warrants were served on Oct. 21.

The state said that Cook did this as money was demanded from an online girlfriend with whom he had shared compromising photos. The online girlfriend had threatened to expose him as well as his gender issue if Corey wasn’t able to come up with more money, according to Red Arrow.

Red Arrow said in court that it prompted Cook to find a way to get the money and he became increasingly aggressive with others. The day of the murders, the state alleges that Cook’s father said something to him before he went to a closet and got a gun and shot his father.

Red Arrow said Angela came to see what happened and was shot, and that after that Cook went up to his brother’s room and shot J.T. The state also said that all three didn’t die immediately and had their throats slit. After attempting to carry the bodies outside to bury them, the state said Cook decided to set fire to the home.

It was sometime after the killings that he drove to his grandmother’s and later the 911 calls for the house fire began to come in.

What’s next?

The Rule 24 hearing is expected to be held later this year, and the case to be tried sometime in 2024.