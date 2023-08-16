A Troutman man is facing charges that he embezzled nearly $600,000 from a local business.

Joseph Gilbert Gallitz Jr., 38, of Ashmore Circle, was arrested on five counts each of obtaining property by false pretenses and felony embezzlement. Three counts of each charge were updated to Class C felonies due to the amounts being greater than $100,000.

A magistrate set bond at $275,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that a report was filed early this year concerning a large-scale embezzlement at a local business. Lt. D.R. Icard of the Economic Crimes Unit was assigned to investigate.

Icard, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, obtained records from the business, which showed that Gallitz had embezzlement and fraudulently obtained more than $595,000 from the business, Campbell said. He said this occurred over a five-year period, beginning in 2018.

A LinkedIn online profile of Gallitz listed him as the finance manager at Randy Marion Automotive.

Warrants were obtained on Monday, and Gallitz was arrested at his residence.

Campbell expressed his appreciation to the SBI for their assistance in the investigation.

Gallitz is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.