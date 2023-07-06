A trespassing call led to the arrest for a man wanted in a Statesville shooting last month.

Craig Alan Blackwell Jr., 30, of Reynolds Drive, Statesville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm within the city limits, second-degree trespassing and resist, obstruct and delay a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 2400 block of East Greenbriar Road where a woman told them a man was in her front yard and was refusing to leave.

Deputies found the man and began trying to talk with him, Campbell said. The man was eventually taken into custody.

Road patrol Lt. Dwayne Christian learned of the situation and met the deputies at the detention center. He informed the staff of the issues with the man, and a search of the detention center data records identified the man as Blackwell, Campbell said. An additional criminal history search showed the outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges.

Statesville police, in a news release, said the charges stem from a shooting on June 24. Officers were called to Iredell Memorial Hospital for a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. It was later determined that the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Garfield Street. The victim was later transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem with life-threatening injuries.

Statesville police investigated and obtained warrants for Blackwell’s arrest.