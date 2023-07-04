The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a wound to his leg.

Brandis Teon Imes, 43, of Statesville, was found in the driveway of a home in the 300 block of North Tradd Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Statesville police officers administered first aid to Imes and he was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital via Iredell EMS for further treatment.

The SPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting, as well as one Saturday morning that resulted in the wounding of two teens. Police said the two shootings do not appear to be related.

The Saturday shooting happed around 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Hill Terrace.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in that area and, while en route officers were informed that two people suffering from gunshot wounds were at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Deleon Dalton, 18, was shot in the back and a second teen, a 17-year-old, was shot in the hand, police said. They had been taken to the hospital by an unknown individual.

Both were transferred to Baptist Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into both shootings is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.