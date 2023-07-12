A Stony Point man was charged with two drug related felonies in Iredell County on Tuesday.

David Richard Moore, 54, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at 5141 Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators received tips from community members about the residence being used for the distribution of crystal methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said this residence was known to investigators because, in January 2019, a search warrant was executed and heroin was located.

The sheriff’s office said the narcotics detectives were able to conduct surveillance and purchase crystal methamphetamine directly from a person inside the home during this recent investigation.

While executing the search warrant, investigators located six people inside and secured the residence. Investigators located crystal methamphetamine and other items indicative of the use and distribution of controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators arrested and charged Moore, the sheriff’s office said.

Moore is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.