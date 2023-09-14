A runaway juvenile from Stony Point was located with a Virginia man in Tennessee. The man was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape.

Linwood Russell Simms, 24, of Midlothian, Virginia, is charged with two counts of felony statutory rape of a child who is 15 years of age or younger, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 21, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a runaway juvenile in western Iredell County. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there was a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood. The sheriff’s office said the male driver was seen speaking with the runaway juvenile a few days before.

Deputies obtained the license plate number of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Simms, the sheriff’s office said. An alert was immediately issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the missing juvenile and the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to get a cell phone number for Simms. The phone pinged in the area of Lenoir City, Tennessee, the sheriff’s office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Lenoir City Police Department. Lenoir City police located the juvenile female with Simms, the sheriff’s office said.

Lenoir City police arrested Simms for harboring a runaway child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said officers learned that Simms possibly had sexual intercourse with the juvenile while still in North Carolina.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Dixson of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit was assigned the case for further investigation. Once the juvenile returned home in Iredell County, a forensic interview was conducted by the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Dixson collected digital evidence and interviewed other witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.

Simms is currently in custody in Tennessee under no bond. Simms is awaiting extradition to Iredell County. This case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Simms is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.