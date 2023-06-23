Two Statesville teens face charges related to a shooting on April 15.

Heavan Leigh Jones, 19, and Krispen Tre Blackler, 18, were arrested this week. Jones was arrested Wednesday in Winston-Salem by U.S. Marshals on a charge of felony accessory after the fact. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Blackler surrendered to the Statesville Police Department on Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm inside the city limits. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Statesville police, in a news release, said the two were charged in connection with an April 15 shooting on Inglewood Road.

The Violent Crimes Unit investigated the shooting and obtained warrants on the two on June 1.