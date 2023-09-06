An woman was shot on Foxcroft Lane in Statesville on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1002 Foxcroft Lane shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was attended to by first responders and later transported by a family member to a medical facility for treatment, Statesville police said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the arm. Statesville police said the woman was an innocent bystander.

The Statesville Police Violent Crimes Unit is actively seeking information from the public to assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3415. Information received will be treated confidentially and callers may choose to remain anonymous, Statesville police said.