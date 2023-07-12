The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that occurred at the Nimbus 9 Lounge in June.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on June 11, the Statesville Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Nimbus 9 Lounge located at 646 Shelton Ave., Statesville police said in a news release.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from the lounge, Statesville police said.

The victim was not identified in the release. The victim was a patron of the lounge, Statesville police said.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Statesville police said.

No information about the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting is available. The investigation is ongoing, Statesville police said.

Statesville police is asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the department at 704-878-3406. Anonymous tips can also be provided by contacting Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.